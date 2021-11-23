Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Donaldson by 111,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

