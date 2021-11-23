Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.78 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,370,000 after buying an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

