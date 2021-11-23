Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,878,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,768 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.