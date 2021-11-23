Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

