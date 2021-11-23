Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

