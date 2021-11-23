Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.14 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

