Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,566 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

