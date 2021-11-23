Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.