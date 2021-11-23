Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 846.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.97.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

