Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 485,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 158,610 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,345,000.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

