Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

