Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ALLETE by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

