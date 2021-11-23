Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,687 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and sold 239,600 shares valued at $6,347,553. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

