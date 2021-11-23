Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,602 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

PBR stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

