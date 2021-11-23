Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,327 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,658 shares of company stock valued at $672,185. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.