Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,967 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

