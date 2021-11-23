Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,213 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $3,843,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

