Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 251,064 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,064 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

