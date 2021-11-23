Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,184 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,191,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 599,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.