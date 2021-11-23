Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,300 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

