Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,382 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Solar were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.