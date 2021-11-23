Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 77,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.