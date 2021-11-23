Throne Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00004605 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Throne has a market cap of $723,195.73 and $1.05 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

