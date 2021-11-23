Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $112.60 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $112.60 million and $24.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00219565 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

