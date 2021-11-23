Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

