Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.91

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.91 and traded as low as $12.70. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 300 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

