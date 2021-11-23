tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.32. The stock has a market cap of £415.14 million and a P/E ratio of 146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

