Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $858.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

