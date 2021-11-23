TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Acquires $49,910.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $457,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

