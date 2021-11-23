TOKPIE Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $20,170.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars.

