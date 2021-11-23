Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

