TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.47. TORM shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,437 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -343.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

