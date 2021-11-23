Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.