Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,519 shares.The stock last traded at $74.84 and had previously closed at $73.22.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

