Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Purchases C$47,795.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,695.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,751. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

