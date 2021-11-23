TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.86

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 499994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

