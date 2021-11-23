TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.94

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 6302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

