Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 call options.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter valued at $102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,156. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

