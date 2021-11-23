Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108,233.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $20.13 million and $108,233.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

