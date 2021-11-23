Tranchess Market Cap Hits $120.32 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00004679 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $120.32 million and $78.20 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,984.37 or 0.99372129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00548107 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,646,611 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

