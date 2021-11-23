TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.53

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as high as C$13.91. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 450,496 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

