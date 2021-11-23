TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRU. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

