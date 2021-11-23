Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.91. 2,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 128,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Specifically, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

