Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as high as C$5.03. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 6,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.23%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

