Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.89. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

TRMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

