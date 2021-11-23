Trevor R. Milton Sells 3,296,740 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NKLA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,232,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022,136. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

