Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $136.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

