TrezarCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $178.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $423,708.40 and $178.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,212.52 or 0.99125965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00326320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00506081 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 265,684,700 coins and its circulating supply is 253,684,700 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

