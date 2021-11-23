TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,389. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.