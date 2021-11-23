TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

TCBK opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.